Josh Gad Becomes a Skipper for a Day at Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise

The wonderful Josh Gad, voice of Olaf in Frozen, recently fulfilled a life-long dream by temporarily becoming a skipper at Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise. Hilarity ensued, as showcased in a couple of videos shared by Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

Josh Gad takes on the role of a Disneyland Jungle Cruise Skipper, taking guests on a wild ride through the jungle. Watch as he navigates through the treacherous waters, and keeps guests entertained with his quick-witted humor and sarcastic comments, adding a whole new level of fun to the ride.

Disney Parks also released a TikTok of Gad’s journey aboard the Jungle Cruise, featuring a different view and some different jokes. One of our personal favorites is at the end of the TikTok, where Josh compares himself to another famous Josh in the world of Disney.

More Disneyland Resort News: