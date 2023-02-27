Get Ready for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 with New Disney PhotoPass Lenses

To celebrate the return of The Mandalorian to Disney+ on March 1st, two new Disney PhotoPass lenses will soon be available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- The first lens will put the loveable Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, on your shoulders. If that’s a little too personal, then the second features him floating right next to you.
- Both these lenses can be accessed from within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Just head to the Disneyland app or My Disney Experience app to snap your selfie anytime through March 6th.
- For those unable to head to the parks, these lenses can also be found on the Disney PhotoPass Snapchat page.
About The Mandalorian:
- In the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
- The directors of the eight-episode season three include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.
- Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.
- Check out Mike’s shot-by-shot analysis of all 60+ shots in the recently released trailer.
- The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now