Analysis: Shot-By-Shot with the New Trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3, Coming to Disney+ in March

Earlier this evening we got a new trailer for season three of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+ in March. And I don’t know about you, but as a big Star Wars fan I’m psyched for the adventures of Din Djarin and baby Grogu to continue.

With that in mind, I’ve taken the opportunity to comb through each and every shot of this new trailer for The Mandalorian and see what hidden details I can find and any plot details I can figure out.

Shot #1: A rocky ridge with a sunrise (or perhaps a sunset) in the background. A group of figures walk from right to left in silhouette.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “Our people are scattered.”

Shot #2: We get a somewhat closer look at these figures and are beginning to make out that they are in fact, dressed in Mandalorian armor.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “Like stars in a galaxy.”

Shot #3: A quick shot of the Mandalorians thumping their chest armor with their right hands, as though they are in a battle or ceremonial stance.

Shot #4: One of the gathered Mandalorians turns their helmeted head to look at another, as the focus racks from the foreground to the background.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “What are we?”

Shot #5: Din Djarin, the title character of The Mandalorian played in part by Pedro Pascal, steps forward to take his place alongside the others of his creed.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “What do we stand for?”

Shot #6: The Lucasfilm logo.

Shot #7: Djarin’s souped-up N-1 Naboo starfighter (introduced in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett) speeds through hyperspace.

Shot #8: A view of Djarin sitting in the N-1’s cockpit as the ship continues through the swirling blue of hyperspace.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight.”

Shot #9: From behind, we watch Grogu enjoying the experience of hyperspace travel as he sits in the bubble that replaced the N-1’s droid socket, thanks to mechanic Peli Motto.

Shot #10: A reverse shot of Grogu with his mouth agape as he sits in the starfighter’s bubble.

Shot #11: Now from the front, the N-1 zips past the camera, still in hyperspace.

Shot #12: Now Mando and Grogu are both in the N-1’s cockpit together, as Djarin manipulates the controls while Grogu sits on his lap.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy.”

Shot #13: The N-1 starfighter lands on the outskirts of Nevarro City, which is looking even nicer and more spruced up than the last time we saw it. This is the location where Djarin first delivered Grogu as a bounty to the Client in season one, though we’ve returned there several times since then.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “That way, you’ll never be lost.”

Shot #14: Mando and Grogu walk through the now-colorful streets of Nevarro City. A bustling marketplace can be seen in operation in the background, along with a white protocol droid similar to K-3PO from The Empire Strikes Back.

Shot #15: A seemingly wild Kowakian monkey-lizard laughs and points from its perch in a tree in Nevarro City. This alien species was first spotted in Return of the Jedi as Jabba the Hutt’s court jester Salacious B. Crumb, though it has popped up in plenty of other Star Wars stories since then.

Shot #16: Mando continues his stroll through the Nevarro City streets, with Grogu in his hover-pram beside him. The astromech droid R5-D4 from the original Star Wars film (the one with a bad motivator) can be seen behind them on the left. R5 has most recently been seen in the service of Peli Motto. Working at one of the kiosks on the right is an EV-seres supervisor droid– also first seen in Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi.

Shot #17: Mando and Grogu enter what looks like a town square, where they spot Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) dressed in even more elegant garb than we’ve seen him in before. Just behind Karga on the right is a golden protocol droid that looks very similar to C-3PO except for its head, while on the left we can see a band made up of a variety of alien species (I see a three-eyed Gran and at least a couple of Twi’leks) performing on the steps.

Shot #18: Djarin and Karga grasp each other’s wrists in greeting as Grogu looks on from his pram. In the background we can see a GNK power droid walking by and the leg of the IG-11 statue that was established in season two, confirming that this is in fact the Nevarro City town square. A great detail of the statue is that IG-11 appears to be stepping on a pile of Imperial stormtrooper helmets.

Shot #19: Now the N-1 starfighter is flying through a heavy rainstorm. The only other time we've really seen rain like this was on the planet Kamino in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, but that’s just a shot in the dark.

Shot #20: Rain beats against the N-1’s cockpit canopy as Djarin pilots through the storm. It’s notable that R5-D4 is in the droid socket in this scene.

Shot #21: Mando’s point of view as he pilots the starfighter through the storm. I can maybe see something like a floating platform (almost Cloud City-like) in the deep background, but it’s difficult to tell.

Shot #22: Mando and Grogu are back in the cockpit again together as they make their way through the storm.

Shot #23: A close-up of the Armorer’s ladle as it dips into what could be molten Beskar. The tool briefly ignites in flame as it hits the surface and then submerges.

Shot #24: The armorer herself looks up from her work. The background is out of focus behind her.

Shot #25: Djarin speaks to the Armorer. It appears as though they are standing in a cave with hanging lights behind them as they have this conversation.

Din Djarin: “I’m going to Mandalore…”

Shot #26: Grogu looks up at Din from the floor of the cave and makes one of his cute little noises.

Shot #27: A bird’s-eye view of the Sundari, the now-destroyed domed capital city of Mandalore. This city first appeared (in much better shape) in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “…so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions.”

Shot #28: A close-up of R5-D4’s dome as he slides up into the N-1 starfighter’s droid socket.

Shot #29: A shot from behind as Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and one of her pit droids wave goodbye to the N-1 starfighter with R5-D4 aboard as it takes off from what is presumably Hangar 3-5, better known as Motto’s workshop on Tatooine.

Shot #30: Peli Motto continues to wave goodbye as her pit droid waves a pair of air traffic control wands.

Peli Motto: “May the Force be with you!”

Shot #31: Grogu looks out through the N-1’s cockpit canopy as the ship moves through the air. It’s tough to say if this is the same scene as them lifting off from Mos Eisley, but it seems more likely to connect with the following shot.

Din Djarin: “This is the way.”

Shot #32: The N-1 zooms out of frame as fireworks go off above a settlement. Is this Mos Eisley spaceport on Tatooine or a completely different location? It’s difficult to tell.

Shot #33: An insert shot of Grogu’s little hand flipping a switch on the N-1 starfighter’s console. It’s pretty fun that Mando allows him to do this.

Shot #34: Looking straight-on at Mando with Grogu on his lap in the N-1’s cockpit. As the ship kicks into overdrive, they're pushed back into the seat.

Shot #35: “On March 1″

Shot #36: A sweeping shot of the Coruscant skyline. This would be the first time we’ve visited this planet, which was heavily featured in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, in The Mandalorian.

Carson Teva (voice-over): “There’s something dangerous happening out there…”

Shot #37: Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) rides in the back seat of a speeder piloted by a droid through Coruscant traffic. Pershing was working with the Client in the first season and was later captured by our heroes in season two. His scientific specialty has been established as working with cloning technology.

Shot #38: This is New Republic Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), who first appeared in The Mandalorian season two. On his left shoulder you can see the insignia for the Rebel Alliance / New Republic. I’m not sure what the patch under his lapel signifies, though it looks like the head of a Rancor. It’s pretty tough to tell what’s going on in the background.

Carson Teva (voice-over): “…and by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it will be too late.”

Shot #39: So this is presented as the reverse shot to what we see above, but we know from previously shown footage that Din Djarin (and little Grogu, see the top of his head?) is standing in the throne room hall on Mandalore here, so I’m guessing in the above shot Carson Teva is speaking to someone else… possibly a higher-ranking member of the New Republic. Based on that information, I’m going to make a wild guess here that actress Genevieve O’Reilly shows up as Mon Mothma in this season of The Mandalorian.

Shot #40: A dark, green cave. Your guess is as good as mine.

Shot #41: Someone (probably Din Djarin) using a flashlight digs a Mandalorian helmet out of a pile of dust. I guess this is in the above-established green cave, likely on the planet Mandalore.

Shot #42: This person uses the flashlight to examine the helmet, which is caked in dust and rust. Is this what’s left over from the Empire’s purge of Mandalore?

Shot #43: A close-up of Grogu as his pram opens to reveal his adorable little face. This could be anywhere.

Shot #44: A quartet of Jedi wield their lightsabers as a door burns open in the distance. This is likely a continuation of the flashbacks to Order 66 from Grogu’s perspective that we saw in season two.

Shot #45: A squadron of TIE Interceptors chase another unidentified ship, but what’s more interesting is the peninsula in the background. I’m very curious to find out what planet this could be, but maybe it’s the same one from the rainstorm above?

Shot #46: The chase continues through a canyon divided by a channel of water. Now that we get a closer look at the ship being pursued, it looks like it might be Bo-Katan Kryze’s Gauntlet starfighter, which was first seen in The Clone Wars but also popped up in The Mandalorian season two.

Shot #47: I believe this is Mando in the cockpit of the Gauntlet during that same chase sequence.

Din Djarin: “Hang on, kid.”

Shot #48: Grogu watches the laser light show (presumably also from the Gauntlet cockpit) as the battle continues.

Shot #49: Another shot from the same chase sequence around the foggy peninsula.

Shot #50: A medium shot of what I can only guess is a droid bartender, with Mando’s helmet in the foreground. Sparks fly out of the droid’s hand.

Shot #51: Mando’s reaction to the droid bartender. We can see a B1-series battle droid from the prequels in the background, though it is out of focus.

Shot #52: This is probably the most interesting shot in the whole trailer. I just love how it’s composed, and I love how all the droids stop what they’re doing to turn and look at the camera, which in all likelihood represents Din Djarin’s point of view as he enters this droid-only cantina. That’s what it looks like to me anyway. You can see that a lot of the droids are jacked into energy sources or something similar at the various tables. There are battle droids, what looks like the clown-faced droid CZ-1 from the original Star Wars film, an RA-7 protocol droid (Death Star Droid), and a couple of different astromech units. On the very right-side edge of the screen is an RX-series pilot droid from Star Tours, which swivels its head in the shot. This looks like it will be a fun scene.

Shot #53: Mandalorian soldiers with jetpacks are dropped from a ship onto Nevarro City below them. Apparently some kind of fight breaks out there again this season.

Shot #54: Paz Vizsla (voiced by series creator Jon Favreau) leads the charge during the assault on Nevarro City. Unfortunately it looks as though the IG-11 statue in the town square has been knocked down during the battle.

Shot #55: A Mandalorian pulls a cord during the Nevarro City battle.

Shot #56: In what I believe to be the result of that cord being pulled, a combatant falls to the ground. In the background, a different Mandalorian shoots a Klatooinian in the back as he lies on the ground.

Shot #57: The Klatooinian who was pulled down by the cord collapses in front of a basement window in Nevarro City.

Shot #58: A reaction shot of the two Anzellans (one of them possibly being droidsmith Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as the Klatooinian falls in front of them.

Anzellan: “Yay!”

Shot #59: Grogu travels through a darkly lit cave– by himself, which is unusual– in his hover-pram.

Shot #60: From behind, as Grogu reaches the exit to the cave a reptilian ape-like creature with four eyes jumps into frame to block his escape. I have no idea what this creature is.

Din Djarin (voice-over): “This is the way.”

Shot #61: The creature is thrown out from underneath a rocky overhand by an unseen force (pun intended).

Shot #62: In a jump cut, it is revealed who threw the creature as he emerges from the shadows– of course it was Grogu, wielding the Force.

Shot #63: The Mandalorian Season 3 logo and premiere date.

Shot #64: The Disney+ logo.

BONUS: Very strangely, in the Disney+ version of the trailer there is exactly one extra shot (placed between shots #37 and 38 above). I have to imagine this was a slip-up of some kind, but whatever the case, it’s a shot of a derelict Imperial Star Destroyer– or perhaps one under construction?– on what looks to be either Coruscant or Corellia, as two figures watch from the foreground in silhouette. This is interesting to see in the context of what Carson Teva is saying in his dialogue, with the implication being that the Empire is in the process of staging a return.

The Mandalorian season three begins Wednesday, March 1st, exclusively on Disney+.