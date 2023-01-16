Video: New Trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Drops During ESPN and NFL’s Super Wild Card Game

This is the way, indeed. A new trailer for the third season of the smash-hit live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian has just been released, first airing during ESPN’s Super Wild Card Game of NFL football.

Season three of The Mandalorian will see the title character (played in part by actor Pedro Pascal) and little Grogu traveling to the actual planet of Mandalore, not to mention reuniting with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on Nevarro.

Watch The Mandalorian | Season 3 Official Trailer | Disney+:

What’s happening:

A new trailer for The Mandalorian ’s third season was released tonight during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Game on the Disney-owned ESPN and ABC networks.

’s third season was released tonight during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Game on the Disney-owned ESPN and ABC networks. The previous teaser trailer for this upcoming new season of The Mandalorian was released during D23 Expo in September.

was released during D23 Expo in September. The Mandalorian season 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 1st, exclusively via Disney+.

season 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 1st, exclusively via Disney+. This morning a new poster for the third season was also released online.

The Mandalorian first premiered as a launch title when Disney’s streaming service Disney+ debuted on November 12th, 2019. The series was created by Jon Favreau, is produced by Lucasfilm, and stars actor Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin, who watches over young Grogu, a Force-sensitive member of Yoda’s species.

What they’re saying:

Din Djarin: “Our people are scattered like stars in a galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for? Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost. I’m going to Mandalore, so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions. This is the way.”

“Our people are scattered like stars in a galaxy. What are we? What do we stand for? Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost. I’m going to Mandalore, so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions. This is the way.” Carson Teva: “There’s something dangerous happening out there, and by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it will be too late.”