New Poster for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Released Ahead of New Trailer Debut

A new poster for Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been released ahead of the debut of a new trailer during ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game tonight.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Monday, January 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET.
- At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, streaming March 1st, only on Disney+.
- Ahead of the debut of the new trailer, a poster for Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been released.
- Back at the D23 Expo in September, the first teaser trailer for the new season was revealed.
- Since the last season of The Mandalorian aired, the character can now be found meeting guests at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, alongside his faithful companion Grogu.
- Recently, a new short featuring Grogu, animated by Studio Ghibli, premiered on Disney+.
