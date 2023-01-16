New Poster for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Released Ahead of New Trailer Debut

A new poster for Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been released ahead of the debut of a new trailer during ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game tonight.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Monday, January 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET.
  • At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, streaming March 1st, only on Disney+.
  • Ahead of the debut of the new trailer, a poster for Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been released.

