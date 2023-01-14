New Series “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” Coming to Disney+ in February

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is powerful film for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is the music. Now, a new series will celebrate that music as Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever will be coming to Disney+ next month.

As we can see from the trailer for the upcoming series,it will feature insights from director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Goransson, score supervisor Monica Sonand, actor Tenoch Huerta and music consultant Seni Saraki.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever will stream on Disney+ on February 22.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opened in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film of all time in both East and West Africa.

