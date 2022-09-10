New Teaser Trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” Released

The Star Wars live-action world kicked off in 2019 with The Mandalorian, and he’s coming back soon for Season 3. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni came out on stage at the D23 Expo’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase to preview the highly anticipated third season.

What’s Happening:

Favreau and Filoni were first joined by fellow director Rick Famuyiwa to discuss The Mandalorian .

. Joining them on stage were many members of the show’s cast, including: Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) Emily Swallow (The Armorer) Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto) Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)



Following that, a teaser trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian was shown, which you can watch below:

Season 3 of The Mandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on Disney+