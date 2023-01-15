Kathryn Hahn Teases “A Little Song Here or There” in “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

According to Deadline, we could be hearing “a little song here or there” in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off for Disney+, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
- One of the highlights of WandaVision, which just turned 2 years old last week, was the surprise reveal of Agatha Harkness (played by Kathyrn Hahn) through the clever “Agatha All Along” song.
- The song, written by Frozen writing duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, was an immediate hit when it first appeared at the end of WandaVision’s seventh episode.
- Naturally, with the use of that song and music in general during WandaVision, fans have wondered whether the spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will also feature songs.
- Talking about the casting of Patti LuPone in the series, Kathryn Hahn had this to say: “Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous. And who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me!”
About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.
- The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.
- The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.
- She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.
- The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos also includes:
- Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series.
