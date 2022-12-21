Patti LuPone Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

The cast of the Agatha Harkness centered spinoff of WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, continues to grow as three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

About Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+

The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.

The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

Agatha's story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

She instantly became one of Marvel's most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song "Agatha All Along," which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.