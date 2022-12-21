Patti LuPone Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

The cast of the Agatha Harkness centered spinoff of WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, continues to grow as three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- While LuPone’s role in the new Marvel series is being kept under wraps, she reportedly may be playing a witch.
- LuPone is known for her accomplished musical theater career. In the world of television, she most recently appeared in the 11th season of American Horror Story: NYC.
- The casting news comes after we recently learned that Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza had joined the series (in a villainous role), along with former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata, as well as Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, who are also reportedly playing witches.
- They all join a cast that already included Joe Locke and Emma Caulfield. The latter will be reprising her role from WandaVision.
About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.
- The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.
- The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.
- Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.
- She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now