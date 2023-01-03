“WandaVision” Actress Debra Jo Rupp Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Another citizen of Westview is returning for more fun. Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her WandaVision role for the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+, according to Deadline.
- In WandaVision, Rupp portrayed Mrs. Hart, the wife of Vision’s boss in the show’s very first episode.
- The character went on to appear in a total of five episodes of the series and, as far as we can tell, she was left in Westview after Wanda left.
- In addition to WandaVision, Rupp is best known for her role in That ‘70s Show and currently stars in Netflix’s spinoff, That ‘90s Show.
- Rupp joins a cast that has also recently added:
- Emma Caulfield is also set to reprise her WandaVision role for the series.
About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.
- The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.
- The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.
- Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.
- She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.
