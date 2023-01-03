“WandaVision” Actress Debra Jo Rupp Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Another citizen of Westview is returning for more fun. Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her WandaVision role for the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+, according to Deadline.

In WandaVision, Rupp portrayed Mrs. Hart, the wife of Vision’s boss in the show’s very first episode.

The character went on to appear in a total of five episodes of the series and, as far as we can tell, she was left in Westview after Wanda left.

In addition to WandaVision, Rupp is best known for her role in That ‘70s Show and currently stars in Netflix’s spinoff, That ‘90s Show .

About Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness , Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+

The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision , when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

