Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm Team Up for Surprise Disney+ Short “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies”

After teasing a collaboration on social media yesterday, we now know what Lucasfilm and acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli are working on – an exclusive new short featuring Grogu from The Mandalorian, coming to Disney+ tomorrow!
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ shared a special surprise today for fans of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian.
- A new, original short, Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, from famed Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, will premiere on November 12th, exclusively on Disney+.
- The premiere is in celebration of the third anniversary of the streaming service and the debut of the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
- The hand-drawn, animated short is directed by Katsuya Kondo with music by Ludwig Göransson.
About Studio Ghibli:
- Studio Ghibli is best known as the company behind the renowned works of director Hayao Miyazaki
- Some of these films include:
- Spirited Away
- My Neighbor Totoro
- Kiki’s Delivery Service
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Ponyo
- The Wind Rises
- and more
