Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm Team Up for Surprise Disney+ Short “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies”

After teasing a collaboration on social media yesterday, we now know what Lucasfilm and acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli are working on – an exclusive new short featuring Grogu from The Mandalorian, coming to Disney+ tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

Disney+ shared a special surprise today for fans of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian .

A new, original short, Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, from famed Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, will premiere on November 12th, exclusively on Disney+.

The premiere is in celebration of the third anniversary of the streaming service and the debut of the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

. The hand-drawn, animated short is directed by Katsuya Kondo with music by Ludwig Göransson.

About Studio Ghibli:

Studio Ghibli is best known as the company behind the renowned works of director Hayao Miyazaki

Some of these films include: Spirited Away My Neighbor Totoro Kiki’s Delivery Service Howl’s Moving Castle Ponyo The Wind Rises and more



