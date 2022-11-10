The Mirrorball Competition Heats Up With the “Dancing with the Stars” Semi-Finals

The mirrorball competition heats up as the six remaining contestants head into the Semi-Finals on next week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

What’s Happening:

The Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals will stream live on Monday, November 14th, at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT, on Disney+

Each couple will perform two all-new routines as they fight for a spot in the finale.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Sweet Lovin’” by Sigala & Bryn Christopher.

Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale. At the end of the “Semi-Finals,” there will be a double elimination which will determine the four contestants who will move on to the finale.

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Round 1:

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis ft. MAX

Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA ) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Paso Doble to "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree

Round 2:

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Count On Me” by Judah Kelly

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Light It Up (Remix)” by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Malagueña” by Brian Setzer

About Dancing with the Stars:

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making Dancing with the Stars the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making the first live series to debut on the streaming service. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.