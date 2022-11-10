The Mirrorball Competition Heats Up With the “Dancing with the Stars” Semi-Finals

The mirrorball competition heats up as the six remaining contestants head into the Semi-Finals on next week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.
What’s Happening:
- The Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals will stream live on Monday, November 14th, at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT, on Disney+. Watch episode replays on Disney+ within the hour following the livestream.
- Each couple will perform two all-new routines as they fight for a spot in the finale.
- Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Sweet Lovin’” by Sigala & Bryn Christopher.
- Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style (that they've not yet performed) as they battle it out for scores and votes in hopes of earning a spot in the finale. At the end of the “Semi-Finals,” there will be a double elimination which will determine the four contestants who will move on to the finale.
- Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text (message and data rates may apply). This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
Round 1:
- Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis ft. MAX
- Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Paso Doble to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree
Round 2:
- Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Count On Me” by Judah Kelly
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Light It Up (Remix)” by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Malagueña” by Brian Setzer
About Dancing with the Stars:
- Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
- After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making Dancing with the Stars the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
- Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now