Disney+ Celebrates Third Anniversary With “Feels Like Home” Campaign

It’s hard to believe that it's already been three years since the debut of everyone’s favorite streaming service, Disney+, and a new campaign will remind fans and newcomers alike all the favorite titles that have been seen and can still be seen on the platform.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, November 12th, is the 3rd anniversary of the launch of Disney+ in the United States. To celebrate, the streaming service is launching a new campaign titled “Feels Like Home.” celebrating the connection of the global community that 164.2 million subscribers share.
- The first spot of this campaign, “Nowhere Else,” reminds viewers of the many great titles that they’ve seen already, featuring some of the world’s greatest stories and characters.
- In this minute-long montage, we see brief moments brilliantly edited together featuring favorites from:
- WandaVision
- Loki
- Turning Red
- Luca
- Soul
- The Mandalorian
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Beatles: Get Back
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Dug Days
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Cruella
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Pinocchio
- Black is King
- Muppets Now!
- Encanto
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Moon Knight
- Thor: Love and THunder
- Happily Ever After: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Jungle Cruise
- Hawkeye
- Andor
- And more!
