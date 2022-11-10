Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration

It seems as though Lucasfilm and the acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli are teasing some sort of collaboration.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, the iconic Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli tweeted a video that simply showed the Lucasfilm logo followed by their own Studio Ghibli logo (which features the lovable Totoro).
  • The cryptic clip was then retweeted from the official Star Wars account.
  • It’s unclear exactly what the two studios could be teasing, but some sort of collaboration seems like a safe bet.
  • Although a full-length feature or other project could be possible, it seems more likely that Studio Ghibli could participate in the next installment of Star Wars: Visions — a collection of animated short films.
  • In any case, fans will need to stay tuned for further updates.

About Studio Ghibli:

  • Studio Ghibli is best known as the company behind the renowned works of director Hayao Miyazaki
  • Some of these films include:
    • Spirited Away
    • My Neighbor Totoro
    • Kiki’s Delivery Service
    • Howl’s Moving Castle
    • Ponyo
    • The Wind Rises
    • and more