Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration

It seems as though Lucasfilm and the acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli are teasing some sort of collaboration.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the iconic Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli tweeted a video that simply showed the Lucasfilm logo followed by their own Studio Ghibli logo (which features the lovable Totoro).

The cryptic clip was then retweeted from the official Star Wars

It’s unclear exactly what the two studios could be teasing, but some sort of collaboration seems like a safe bet.

Although a full-length feature or other project could be possible, it seems more likely that Studio Ghibli could participate in the next installment of Star Wars: Visions — a collection of animated short films.

In any case, fans will need to stay tuned for further updates.

About Studio Ghibli: