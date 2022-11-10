Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration

It seems as though Lucasfilm and the acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli are teasing some sort of collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, the iconic Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli tweeted a video that simply showed the Lucasfilm logo followed by their own Studio Ghibli logo (which features the lovable Totoro).
- The cryptic clip was then retweeted from the official Star Wars account.
- It’s unclear exactly what the two studios could be teasing, but some sort of collaboration seems like a safe bet.
- Although a full-length feature or other project could be possible, it seems more likely that Studio Ghibli could participate in the next installment of Star Wars: Visions — a collection of animated short films.
- In any case, fans will need to stay tuned for further updates.
About Studio Ghibli:
- Studio Ghibli is best known as the company behind the renowned works of director Hayao Miyazaki
- Some of these films include:
- Spirited Away
- My Neighbor Totoro
- Kiki’s Delivery Service
- Howl’s Moving Castle
- Ponyo
- The Wind Rises
- and more