Earl of Sandwich Tavern Now Open at Downtown Disney

The temporary location for Earl of Sandwich opened its doors at Downtown Disney at the beginning of February, and the neighboring full-service Earl of Sandwich Tavern has also opened!

What’s Happening:

Foodies are flocking to the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort

Earl of Sandwich is a fan favorite of the area, making its return to the district in a new, temporary location serving its signature hot sandwiches, salads, bakery items and breakfast dishes.

Earl of Sandwich Tavern is a new table service concept, making its official debut.

Earl of Sandwich Tavern is a sit-down dining experience, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant has a full indoor bar, serving signature cocktails, wine and beer. The Tavern features al fresco dining on the patio.

Guests can start the day with breakfast dishes like Croissant French Toast, Breakfast Slam, Avocado Toast, Breakfast Burrito, Eggs Benedict and Western Omelet.

Signature sandwiches include a gourmet Grilled Cheese, B.E.L.T Sandwich, Turkey Club, Turkey Bacon Panini Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Chimichurri Steak Sandwich, Mac-N-Cheese Burger and Down Town Burger. Comforting tavern entrees include Sesame Ginger Salmon, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Fish Tacos, Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, and Slow Roasted Chicken.

At Earl of Sandwich, the quick service dining destination, the heart of the menu is the World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich, a variety of signature hot sandwiches made by hand and made to order using fresh, high-quality ingredients and served on artisan bread.

It is sent through a special oven, baked to perfection and served hot. It is then finished with toppings and produce, all prepared fresh daily.

Incredibly quick, the sandwiches only take four minutes from order to finish, making for a fast and tasty dining experience.

Earl of Sandwich doesn’t just serve sandwiches, it also offers handcrafted wraps, fresh green salads, artisan soups, and freshly baked dessert treats made in‐house daily.

The quick-service restaurant has a large outdoor patio with umbrellas for shade.

For more information, visit earlofsandwichusa.com

What They're Saying:

Robert Earl, CEO of Earl Enterprises said: “We are thrilled to be back, serving ‘the World’s Famous Hot Sandwich’ to our loyal fanbase visiting from across the globe. The Downtown Disney District has previously been a home for our restaurant family and we are happy to return, this time introducing Earl of Sandwich Tavern to our devoted customers for a full-service dining experience. Now, both guests looking to take their time or grab and go can enjoy our fresh sandwiches, salads and other specialty menu items.”