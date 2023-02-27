Casting Calls Posted for “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure

Disney has posted casting calls for the recently announced "Rogers: The Musical" coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure.

Unlike the casting calls that initially sparked the rumors of “Rogers: The Musical” coming to the Hyperion, these specifically say they are for the new show.

The posts refer to “Rogers” as “an exciting new Broadway-caliber theatrical production at the Disneyland Resort

The new show will be brought to life by Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with Hunter Bell, star and book writer of the Tony Award nominated “[title of show].”

It will also feature music by Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz.

The posts call for six singer/actor roles: STARKETTES: 3 Female identifying roles, 20’s to 50’s. Vocal Range: All. Style: Proficient with harmonization and ability to sing in many styles from Destiny’s Child to Andrew Sisters. These three performers are a fun, energetic and musical sisterhood that acts as the occasional “Greek Chorus”. All abilities and types welcome. PEGGY CARTER: Female identifying, mid 20’s to early 30’s. Vocal Range: Mezzo Soprano. Style: contemporary musical theatre. Brave, resourceful and intelligent. Must have a strong English accent. All abilities and types welcome. YOUNG STEVE: Male identifying, 17 to 20. Vocal Range: Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. Young man coming into his greatness. All abilities and types welcome. NICK FURY: Male identifying, 30’s to 40’s. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theatre. He is decisive, capable, principled and has a wry sense of humor. Leads others with attitude and swagger. All abilities and types welcome. STEVE ROGERS: Male identifying, mid 20's to early 30's. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. He is a noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder, who does not give up easily. All abilities and types welcome. SINGER/CHORUS: Any age. Vocal Range: All. Style: contemporary musical theatre. These performers will play many roles and create the world for this story. Some roles will be required to dance. All abilities and types welcome.

The second of the two posts is looking for dancers for the show: Dancer/Chorus – Technically strong dancers versed in many styles. Some dancers will be asked to sing. All abilities and types welcome.



The show is a musical retelling of the events of The Avengers, when Loki

That’s all we’ve seen from the show thus far, with the musical number “Save The City” being shown in Hawkeye .

. Long-time, award-winning, songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman co-wrote the lyrics, with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording in the original version of “Rogers: The Musical” seen in Hawkeye .

. “Save the City” was then performed at D23 Expo this past summer: