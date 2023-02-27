Casting Calls Posted for “Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure

Disney has posted casting calls for the recently announced "Rogers: The Musical" coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure.
- Unlike the casting calls that initially sparked the rumors of “Rogers: The Musical” coming to the Hyperion, these specifically say they are for the new show.
- The posts refer to “Rogers” as “an exciting new Broadway-caliber theatrical production at the Disneyland Resort, planned for a limited run in the state-of-the-art, indoor, 2000-seat Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park.”
- The new show will be brought to life by Disney Live Entertainment in partnership with Hunter Bell, star and book writer of the Tony Award nominated “[title of show].”
- It will also feature music by Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz.
- The posts call for six singer/actor roles:
- STARKETTES: 3 Female identifying roles, 20’s to 50’s. Vocal Range: All. Style: Proficient with harmonization and ability to sing in many styles from Destiny’s Child to Andrew Sisters. These three performers are a fun, energetic and musical sisterhood that acts as the occasional “Greek Chorus”. All abilities and types welcome.
- PEGGY CARTER: Female identifying, mid 20’s to early 30’s. Vocal Range: Mezzo Soprano. Style: contemporary musical theatre. Brave, resourceful and intelligent. Must have a strong English accent. All abilities and types welcome.
- YOUNG STEVE: Male identifying, 17 to 20. Vocal Range: Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. Young man coming into his greatness. All abilities and types welcome.
- NICK FURY: Male identifying, 30’s to 40’s. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theatre. He is decisive, capable, principled and has a wry sense of humor. Leads others with attitude and swagger. All abilities and types welcome.
- STEVE ROGERS: Male identifying, mid 20's to early 30's. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. He is a noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder, who does not give up easily. All abilities and types welcome.
- SINGER/CHORUS: Any age. Vocal Range: All. Style: contemporary musical theatre. These performers will play many roles and create the world for this story. Some roles will be required to dance. All abilities and types welcome.
- The second of the two posts is looking for dancers for the show:
- Dancer/Chorus – Technically strong dancers versed in many styles. Some dancers will be asked to sing. All abilities and types welcome.
More on “Rogers: The Musical”:
- The show is a musical retelling of the events of The Avengers, when Loki led an attack on New York only to be thwarted by the Avengers.
- That’s all we’ve seen from the show thus far, with the musical number “Save The City” being shown in Hawkeye.
- Long-time, award-winning, songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman co-wrote the lyrics, with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording in the original version of “Rogers: The Musical” seen in Hawkeye.
- “Save the City” was then performed at D23 Expo this past summer:
