Disney Legend Josh Gad Surprises Guests as Disneyland Railroad Conductor

Disney Parks shared an hilarious video of Josh Gad surprising guests at Disneyland by becoming a conductor aboard the Disneyland Railroad.

What’s Happening:

Some lucky guests that were aboard the Disneyland Railroad

Josh Gad is an actor, a Disney Legend, and the voice of Olaf from Frozen but now can add Disneyland railroad conductor to his resume.

but now can add Disneyland railroad conductor to his resume. Dressed in the classic suit and conductor hat, while not sticking to the script whatsoever, he brought his own comedic touch to the classic attraction.

He shares how this has been the most magical day of his life, or at least in the top 67.

He even was able to get two free churros, which is a win in anyone's book.

Check out the hilarious video below.

