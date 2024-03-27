Disney Legend Josh Gad Surprises Guests as Disneyland Railroad Conductor

Disney Parks shared an hilarious video of Josh Gad surprising guests at Disneyland by becoming a conductor aboard the Disneyland Railroad.
What’s Happening:
- Some lucky guests that were aboard the Disneyland Railroad were surprised when finding out who their conductor would be.
- Josh Gad is an actor, a Disney Legend, and the voice of Olaf from Frozen but now can add Disneyland railroad conductor to his resume.
- Dressed in the classic suit and conductor hat, while not sticking to the script whatsoever, he brought his own comedic touch to the classic attraction.
- He shares how this has been the most magical day of his life, or at least in the top 67.
- He even was able to get two free churros, which is a win in anyone's book.
- Check out the hilarious video below.
