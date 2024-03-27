Disney Legend Josh Gad Surprises Guests as Disneyland Railroad Conductor

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Parks shared an hilarious video of Josh Gad surprising guests at Disneyland by becoming a conductor aboard the Disneyland Railroad.

What’s Happening:

  • Some lucky guests that were aboard the Disneyland Railroad were surprised when finding out who their conductor would be.
  • Josh Gad is an actor, a Disney Legend, and the voice of Olaf from Frozen but now can add Disneyland railroad conductor to his resume.
  • Dressed in the classic suit and conductor hat, while not sticking to the script whatsoever, he brought his own comedic touch to the classic attraction.
  • He shares how this has been the most magical day of his life, or at least in the top 67.
  • He even was able to get two free churros, which is a win in anyone's book.
  • Check out the hilarious video below.

Planning a Trip?

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy