“Olaf Presents” Is Great Fun For Fans of the Character

by | Nov 12, 2021 9:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Okay. Full disclosure. I’m normally a fan of sidekick characters in the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios. In fact, a meerkat from 1994 is often my answer to “Who is your favorite Disney Character?” However, one sidekick character that quickly burned out for me, personally, was the song and dance snowman who mysteriously came to life in 2013’s Frozen, Olaf.

While I had to grin and bear it and be subjected to the film time and time again, especially where I am in Orlando where the parks were quick to jump on board the surprise mega-success of the film, and the takeover of Frozen content in Disneyland’s 60th anniversary out West, there was a certain level of respect I had to give since the movie did so well…but I couldn’t get past the snowman.

Of course, the inevitable sequel showed up, and Frozen 2 hit theaters and maybe didn’t recapture the mega-success of the original, but gave the world more Olaf. In it, aside from the meme that was born out of “Samantha?!” there was also a throwaway gag where Olaf retold the events of the first film in an almost quick-cut stage play for the new characters of Frozen 2. The internet went crazy. This was, clearly, the greatest moment in the whole of Walt Disney Animation history.

Now, I know I’m not the target demographic for this character. I myself was not the one crying out to the world for more Olaf (quite the opposite actually), but some out there clearly were. What we got was Olaf Presents, a new series of shorts based entirely on the single joke in Frozen 2 where Olaf retells the story. Josh Gad returns to voice the character, however, this time, he is telling the stories of five classic films from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Moana, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Aladdin. Which also begs the question, how does Olaf know these stories? Based on Frozen, we still don’t technically know how he came to life aside from Elsa’s powers, but we never get an answer as to how she created LIFE. But I digress. Is he an all knowing snowman, similar to the Genie in Aladdin who can turn into celebrities of the era? Are these stories all connected in some massive fan theory and now Olaf Presents will be the connection point?

If you look beyond that kind of thing and if you like Olaf and that joke from Frozen 2, you’ll really enjoy Olaf Presents. Each entry goes through the story of each film in about two minutes or so, and uses other characters from the Frozen series to help tell the tale. It isn’t just Olaf who makes an appearance. Look out for Sven, typically as the stand-in for the love interest in each story, if applicable. It’s Marshmallow who actually steals the show whenever he appears, especially in the Aladdin entry as the Cave of Wonders.

For me personally, the only truly laugh out loud moment featured Sven in the Moana entry. If you recall the real film, when Maui gets his hook back, he transforms into multiple creatures and in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it easter egg, he transforms into Sven from Frozen. While Olaf is doing the similar transformations in Olaf Presents, Sven once again appears between the “transformations” staring silently at the audience for a moment, as if to say “Get it?” I know others have found aspects of the Tangled entry hilarious, especially when it comes to Flynn-Olaf’s “Smolder,” which I’d actually credit to the animators of the sequence for its brilliance.

I will also give HUGE amounts of credit to the animators of this series for taking Olaf’s design and morphing it in so many unique and different ways to resemble the other characters of the movies being retold. In only about 12 minutes of content, I was stunned numerous times in the cleverness of how they pulled it off in various ways, whether it be Olaf-Jafar as a snake, or when Olaf-Ariel gets legs.

Overall, these shorts are NOT for me. These shorts are for the kids and adults who absolutely love Olaf and they will likely absolutely adore these shorts and find them charming and just a lovely little treat where they see their favorite character “perform” these other Disney movies they know. And while the “Season 1” tab on the selection menu for me was foreboding, everyone else will see it as hope for more in the future.

If you choose to indulge the new Disney+ offering, you’ll have the choice of watching each story individually or together as a compilation. If you choose the compilation option, you are once again treated to that scene from Frozen 2 where this all began, and then all five shorts. I foresee this being the chosen option for parents and kids. If you can, my advice would be to take them one at a time and actually enjoy them on an individual basis, or get ready for 12 solid minutes of that same joke from Frozen 2 six times over.

Fans of the character and the Frozen franchise will surely give this at least 7 out of 10 fake snowball abs on Olaf-Jafar.

Olaf Presents is streaming now on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed