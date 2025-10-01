Josh Gad Welcomes Foolish Mortals to the Haunted Mansion as a Caretaker for a Day

The new video is the latest in Gad’s adventures across Disney Parks attractions.

Josh Gad’s ongoing journey seeing what it’s like to be a cast member at iconic Disney Parks attractions continues in a new video where he spends some time as a Haunted Mansion Caretaker.

What’s Happening:

The new video, posted on the official Disney Parks YouTube page, features the Frozen star first getting to spend some time walking through areas of the original Disneyland

From there, Gad interacts with one of the regular cast members in a hallway that is not one guests normally see at all - and looks quite different from the secondary entrance used during Covid protocols

Gad then gets his chance to actually greet guests as they enter the attraction, giving them instructions as they go inside the Stretching Room.

Of course, Gad is recognized by some and there are some funny moments as parents let their kids know they’re with Olaf - and as Gad provides a Haunted Mansion spin on one of Olaf’s signature lines.

