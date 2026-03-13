More Details Revealed as the Fantasyland Theatre Transforms into Bluey's School for Her "Best Day Ever!"
Find out more about the fun activities and performances that will await guests when Bluey's Best Day Ever! debuts next week.
Next weekend, Bluey will make her long-awaited debut at Disneyland with Bluey's Best Day Ever! – and we've just learned some more details about what fans can expect.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland is getting ready to welcome Bluey to the Fantasyland Theatre, with the arrival of Bluey's Best Day Ever! on Sunday, March 22.
- The Fantasyland Theatre is being reimagined as the grounds of Bluey's school, with a newly designed entryway revealed earlier this week.
- Guests will find Bluey and her sister Bingo appearing on stage several times throughout the day for two unique rotating shows, joining a troupe of comedic performers and musicians to bring popular games, music and dances from the series to life.
- Chattermax, Unicorse, and a troupe of Grannies will join Bluey and Bingo on stage for extra laughs, playful surprises, and a little bit of delightful chaos. Get ready to be a Keepy Uppy expert when Bluey, Bingo, and the performers toss balloons into the audience.
- You’ll also spot Bluey and Bingo in live musical show moments that seamlessly segue into iconic games. A surprise cavalcade with larger-than-life inflatables of Bluey’s friends – Jack, MacKenzie, Indy, Honey, and Rusty – will weave through the audience.
- The high energy is underscored by new musical arrangements of iconic songs from Bluey, played live by a five-piece band on drums, guitar, trumpet, saxophone, and trombone.
- Guests will also be able to participate in more games and photo ops throughout the theatre, all a part of a fun fair at Bluey’s school.
- Step into the life-sized Gnome Village and Fairy Garden, where you can join interactive adventures and group play.
- Children can experience some of Bluey’s favorite games by racing Barky Boats down an imaginary waterway or hopping on Bluey’s helicopter stump for a pretend ride to wherever your friends need you.
- There will also be plenty of Bluey-themed food and beverage items at Troubadour Tavern and other locations throughout Disneyland, alongside some exclusive new merchandise.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland has launched its newest guided experience, Women Who Make the Magic, a tour highlighting the many women whose creativity and determination helped shape the park.
- Disneyland was the victim of what appears to be a swatting call, prompting a large police presence at the parks for no real reason as someone appears to have called in a false emergency.
- Jennifer Garner shared her excitement over seeing her baby food brand Once Upon a Farm available for purchase at Disney California Adventure.
- Once again, Disney Legend Josh Gad has appeared at Disneyland – taking over a Fantasyland favorite this time around.
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