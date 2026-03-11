What's in Your Stomach? Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon a Farm Products at Disney California Adventure
Garner's baby food brand is now available to purchase in Cars Land, alongside a special picnic area just for the Food & Wine Festival.
Actress Jennifer Garner shared her excitement over seeing her baby food brand Once Upon a Farm available for purchase at Disney California Adventure.
What's Happening:
- It's the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, and actress Jennifer Garner recently stopped by the park to share an exciting personal and business development.
- Once Upon a Farm, Garner's brand of cold-pressed pouches & plant-rich meals for babies, toddlers, & big kids, is now available to purhcase at Disney California Adventure.
- Specifically, she spotted it on the shelves of Fillmore's Taste-In in Cars Land, noting that her dream of wanting her products to be in that spot next to the Cuties had come true.
- Once Upon a Farm is also sponsoring a special shaded picnic area for the Food & Wine Festival, located just off the Performance Corridor near Avengers Campus.
- Said picnic area will be available through the end of the festival on April 27, 2026.
- Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage from this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
