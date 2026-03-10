Photos: Exclusive Disney California Adventure Air Fresheners for Magic Key Holders

A new Magic Key Road Trip 2026 mailer will feature three Disney California Adventure-inspired car air fresheners.

Magic Key holders have something new to look forward to hitting their mailboxes soon and this complimentary gift is bringing a little Disney magic to the road. 

What’s Happening:

  • A new Magic Key Road Trip 2026 mailer is on the way exclusively for passholders at the Disneyland Resort, and it features a fun and practical gift: a set of Magic Key-exclusive car air fresheners inspired by attractions and experiences from Disney California Adventure Park.

  • The special mailer is part of the ongoing perks offered through the Magic Key Program, which provides passholders with exclusive merchandise, events, and seasonal surprises throughout the year.
  • For 2026, the theme is “Magic Key Road Trip,” celebrating the idea of hitting the road and heading to the parks for your next adventure.

  • The mailer includes three themed car air fresheners, each inspired by Disney California Adventure. While designed to freshen up your car, they also double as collectible keepsakes.

  • From the natural beauty and scenic wonder of Grizzly Peak with Soarin’ Over California to the bustling neighborhood of San Frasokyo Square, and high-speed thrills of Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land, the park offers plenty of inspiration for a road-trip-themed collectible.
  • The scents are citrus for Soarin’ Over California, new car for Cars Land, and Sakura for San Fransokyo Square. 
  • The designs reflect the adventurous spirit of Disney California Adventure, giving passholders a fun way to bring a little piece of the park along for the ride.
  • Exclusive mailers have become a fan-favorite perk among Magic Key holders. Over the past few years, Disneyland Resort has surprised passholders with a variety of themed gifts, from collectible prints to magnets. The new Road Trip 2026 mailer continues that tradition, blending practicality with park-inspired design.
  • The Magic Key Road Trip mailer is expected to arrive soon for eligible Magic Key holders, though distribution timing may vary.

