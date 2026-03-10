New Magic Key Holder Road Trip Scavenger Hunt Announced for Disney California Adventure's 25th Anniversary
This is the next Road Trip-themed experience for the milestone anniversary.
Disneyland Resort continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure, as they announce another Road Trip-themed opportunity for Magic Key holders, this time in the form of a scavenger hunt.
What's Happening:
- On March 13th, Disney California Adventure will launch the next Magic Key Road Trip pit stop, with a new scavenger hunt tied to the park's 25th anniversary.
- To participate, Magic Key holders will first pick up a special map celebrating Disney California Adventure's 25th anniversary at Kingswell Camera Shop on Buena Vista Street.
- Then, use the map to begin the scavenger hunt in order to complete the search to win a prize.
- Prize pickup details are coming soon, with more info coming to via the Magic Key portal in the Disneyland App.
- The scavenger hunt experience follows the first Road Trip opportunity for Magic Key holders for DCA's 25th anniversary, following last month's limited time experience at the Hyperion Theatre, which included photo ops and a magnet set giveaway.
