No Limo Needed: A Special Road Trip-Themed Experience Awaits Magic Key Holders Celebrating Disney California Adventure's 25th Anniversary
How about a map to your house, Magic Key holder?
Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders will be able to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure with a special experience just for them!
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that in just a few short weeks, Disney California Adventure will be turning a whopping 25 years old. While a youngster in terms of their older sister, Disneyland Park, at the ripe old age of 70, it’s still cause for celebration.
- As part of the fun, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can participate in a special celebration from February 5th through February 15th, 2026.
- During this time, they can head to Disney California Adventure to commemorate the milestone anniversary with special nostalgic photo ops and favorite friends.
- Themed as a California Road Trip, Magic Key holders can head to the Hyperion Theater Courtyard in Hollywoodland (or Hollywood Pictures Backlot if you’re one of those fans) to find all of the fun.
- While there, Magic Key holders can also take home a specially designed magnet set designed like postcards.
- An eligible, active Magic Key holder is required to participate, and the magnet sets are limited to one set per Magic Key holder, while supplies last.
- The experience will be open from February 5th to February 8th, the experience will be open from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, and again February 10th to February 15th, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM The experience will be closed on February 9th.
- A virtual queue will be in place for the event, and Magic Key holders will need to join the virtual queue on the Disneyland App.
DCA Fun For Others:
- While this special activation is for Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders, other fans - namely D23 members - can get in on the 25th anniversary fun with a special event being held at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Part of the Spotlight Series of events, this special panel marks the 25th anniversary of the park, and will feature special guests.
- More importantly, it’s open to Members of D23 at all levels!
- For more information, as well as the special World of Color Dessert Party that is going along with the fun, be sure to check out the Disney California Adventure Spotlight Series news.
