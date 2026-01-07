D23 Marks 25 Years of Disney California Adventure with Spotlight Series Event at the Disneyland Hotel

Those looking to extend the fun can also take part in a World of Color Dessert Party.

The second gate at the Disneyland Resort is marking its landmark 25th anniversary next month, and D23 will celebrate the occasion with a supersized event on February 7th.

What's Happening:

One day before the park's actual birthday on February 8th, D23 will celebrate 25 years of Disney California Adventure with a D23 Spotlight Series panel discussion—including former and current Imagineers—that dives into two-plus decades of Disney California Adventure history.

Tickets for the D23 Spotlight Series panel, along with a World of Color Dessert Party ticket option that includes the delightful World of Color Dessert Party, are available to both D23 General and D23 Gold Members – and will go on sale on January 9th.

This D23 Spotlight Series panel takes place at 3:30 p.m. PT at the Disneyland Hotel.

The World of Color Dessert Party ticket includes the World of Color Dessert Party inside Disney California Adventure at 9 p.m. PT.

Attendees will receive a fantastic, exclusive pin of Dinosaur Jack's Sunglass Shack.

Panel-Only Ticket: Saturday, February 7th at 3:30 p.m. – Disneyland Hotel

*Please note: Parking will not be available at the hotel and will only be available at Mickey and Friends or Pixar Parking Structures. Parking is not included in event ticket.

Access to an exclusive panel from Walt Disney Imagineering celebrating 25 years of Disney California Adventure

D23-exclusive, limited-edition nostalgic pin featuring Dinosaur Jack's Sunglass Shack

Exclusive event credential

$49 Gold Member / $59 General Member

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 9th, 2026 at 10:00am PT at D23.com

World of Color Dessert Party Ticket: Saturday, February 7th – Disneyland Hotel at 3:30 p.m. & Disney California Adventure at 9 p.m.

Character meet-and-greets at check-in area (inside Disneyland Hotel) for World of Color Dessert Party ticket holders

Additional special event gift

Reserved seating in the World of Color preferred viewing area at Paradise Gardens Park. *Please note that seating is communal; you may be seated with another or multiple parties. Individual tickets will be seated to fill all available space. Seating with another chosen party may not be accommodated due to party size and table space.

Dessert party includes: variety of treats; unlimited Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, bottled water, coffee, and tea; adults ages 21 and older will receive complimentary alcoholic beverage of choice from the following: wine, sparkling wine, beer, or World of Color seasonal cocktail.

$159 Gold Member / $169 General Member

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 9th, 2026 at 10:00am PT at D23.com

