Photos: Porto’s Gives a First Look at What’s Baking at Downtown Disney

As anticipation continues to build for Porto’s Bakery & Café at Downtown Disney District, the ongoing construction has gotten a delicious upgrade. Recently added concept art and food imagery now line the walls surrounding the future location (Previously Earl of Sadwich and LA Brea Bakery), offering guests a visual taste of what’s to come. From inviting interior renderings to close-up shots of Porto’s most iconic pastries and savory favorites, the new displays are transforming a once-plain construction zone into a preview of one of Southern California’s most beloved bakeries.

The newly installed artwork shows the soon-to-be warm, bustling atmosphere that Porto’s is known for, with designs that emphasize open spaces, a large outdoor patio, and freshly baked goods.

The food photos featuring fan-favorite items like cheese rolls, potato balls, and sweet pastries serve as both a teaser and a promise, reminding visitors why the announcement of Porto’s arrival sparked so much excitement.

Adding these visuals is a familiar Disney move: turning construction walls into storytelling tools. Rather than hiding the progress, the concept art invites guests into the narrative, helping them imagine how Porto’s will fit seamlessly into the Downtown Disney District’s evolving dining lineup. It also signals that progress is moving forward, even if an official opening date has yet to be announced.

Last week, construction on the new location expanded towards some of the ticket booths nearest the restaurant, which, after being empty for several years, are being demolished to allow for Porto's to have a larger square footage.

For longtime Porto’s fans and first-time visitors alike, the updated walls offer reassurance that the wait will be worth it. Until the doors finally open and the scent of fresh-baked pastries fills the air, these concept renderings and food photos are the next best thing!





