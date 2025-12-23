Disneyland Construction Incoming: Permit Application for Eastern Parking Structure Filed

The structure is a part of a major reimagination of the Eastern Gateway to the resort.

As a part of Disneyland Forward, a massive project to rezone areas surrounding the Disneyland Resort, a massive new development has arrived in the form of a permit for the large parking structure headed to the eastern side of the resort.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland is gearing up for some massive planned expansion coming to the resort.

Being fairly landlocked in Anaheim, CA, Disney has had to be extra creative on how they move forward with adding even more magic to the original Disney resort.

Part of that expansion includes a massive overhaul of the Eastern Gateway, with a new pedestrian bridge, marquee, and parking structure.

Today, a new construction permit application for the massive parking structure has been filed, indicating work may be beginning soon.

According to the application, which was filed for 1585 S Manchester Ave, the new permit is for commercial construction.

The permit application also states that the parking structure will be 3,247,394 square feet, 8 levels high, and will include 302 EV chargers, electrical, and plumbing work.

The application was submitted on December 22nd, 2025, with the resort still waiting for the construction permit to be issued.

In accordance with the original announcement earlier this year, the structure is expected to accommodate 6,000 vehicles and also feature a rideshare a

While this is an exciting step towards this massive project getting off the ground, I imagine major construction will not begin until after the Disneyland Half Marathon weekend.

For those that are not aware, runDisney events will go on hiatus at the Disneyland Resort following the January 2026 event.

No return date has been announced for events, but the hiatus is being taken for construction purposes.

Knowing Disney, it may be several years before we see the events return.

Also arriving as part of several projects happening around the resort is a new Avatar-themed land headed to Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Backlot and a Coco boat ride arriving in Pixar Pier.

