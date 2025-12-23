Disneyland Construction Incoming: Permit Application for Eastern Parking Structure Filed
The structure is a part of a major reimagination of the Eastern Gateway to the resort.
As a part of Disneyland Forward, a massive project to rezone areas surrounding the Disneyland Resort, a massive new development has arrived in the form of a permit for the large parking structure headed to the eastern side of the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland is gearing up for some massive planned expansion coming to the resort.
- Being fairly landlocked in Anaheim, CA, Disney has had to be extra creative on how they move forward with adding even more magic to the original Disney resort.
- Part of that expansion includes a massive overhaul of the Eastern Gateway, with a new pedestrian bridge, marquee, and parking structure.
- Today, a new construction permit application for the massive parking structure has been filed, indicating work may be beginning soon.
- According to the application, which was filed for 1585 S Manchester Ave, the new permit is for commercial construction.
- The permit application also states that the parking structure will be 3,247,394 square feet, 8 levels high, and will include 302 EV chargers, electrical, and plumbing work.
- The application was submitted on December 22nd, 2025, with the resort still waiting for the construction permit to be issued.
- In accordance with the original announcement earlier this year, the structure is expected to accommodate 6,000 vehicles and also feature a rideshare a
- While this is an exciting step towards this massive project getting off the ground, I imagine major construction will not begin until after the Disneyland Half Marathon weekend.
- For those that are not aware, runDisney events will go on hiatus at the Disneyland Resort following the January 2026 event.
- No return date has been announced for events, but the hiatus is being taken for construction purposes.
- Knowing Disney, it may be several years before we see the events return.
- Also arriving as part of several projects happening around the resort is a new Avatar-themed land headed to Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Backlot and a Coco boat ride arriving in Pixar Pier.
