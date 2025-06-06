"Avatar" Land Set to Take Over Part of Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue will close early next year to make way for the expansion.

Last August, Disney revealed at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that a new area inspired by Avatar would be headed to Disney California Adventure. Now, we have new information about where exactly that land will be added.

Pandora is officially headed to Disney California Adventure Park!

Thanks to a media event at Disneyland, we can now confirm Pandora will be taking over a portion of the Hollywood Backlot area in Hollywood Land.

At this time, no timeframe or additional details surrounding the project have been shared.

The land will take inspiration from Avatar: The Way of Water as well as other future entries into the series, allowing guests to step even farther into the world of Pandora.

However, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue will close in early 2026 to make way for the future expansion.

The Hyperion Theatre will not be affected by the project.

Big Plans Ahead:

While the Hollywood Backlot area may seem small for this blockbuster land, Disneyland will be embarking on several major construction projects.

A major new parking garage and East Entrance redesign will allow Disney California Adventure to eat up much of the space near the current bus loop.

All in all, “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow" for the Disneyland Resort.

