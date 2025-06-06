Photos: Disneyland 70th Archive Exhibit at Carthay Circle Restaurant

There are so many ways to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort. Guests visiting Disney California Adventure can dive into 70 years of magical history at the park’s Carthay Circle Restaurant.

It’s time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Over at Disney California Adventure’s Carthay Circle Restaurant, a new exhibit featuring park paraphernalia from the past 7 decades has appeared.

During a recent trip to the park, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the new installation, titled Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland Resort with the Walt Disney Archives.

The window display located inside of the restaurant features props from attractions, souvenirs and more from the resort’s long history.

Let’s take an up-close look at the display!

Poison Apple from Snow White ’s Adventures (1970)

Sam the Eagle Top Hat from America Sings (1974-1988)

Disneyland Park Ticket Book (1968)

Railroad Spikes from Santa Fe and Disneyland Railroad (1955)

Brass Survey Marker for Disneyland Park

Atomobile Model from Adventures Thru Inner Space (1967)

Walt Disney’s Disneyland Guidebook & Pictorial Souvenir (1968)

This is Disneyland Postcard Book (1970)

Rocket to the Moon Concept Artwork (1955)

Celebrate the Past:

While it’s amazing to see these important pieces of Disney Parks history, Disneyland 70th is also giving fans an opportunity to take a piece of history home with them.

A merchandise collection, titled The Vault Collection, aims to honor the early eras of Disneyland park with a nostalgia-filled collection of retro designs.

This collection will feature “chapters" celebrating different periods of time at Disneyland Resort, with releases occurring throughout the 70th anniversary celebration.

There is even a replica t-shirt from the 60s with googly eyes.

You can learn more about the incredible collectibles of the Disneyland 70th here

