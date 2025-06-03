Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – June 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Woozle Pin Set Disneyland 70th Anniversary – Stitch Pin (June 9) Limited Release Winnie the Pooh Pin Display Frame and Pin - Hundred Acre Wood Series (Restock June 10)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! June 2025 designs are available now

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

June 3, 2025

Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack - 2-Pc. - Limited Release

Elio Pin - Limited Release

Ursula, Flotsam, and Jetsam Pin - The Little Mermaid - Disney Villains

D23-Exclusive Pete 100th Anniversary Pin - Limited Edition

