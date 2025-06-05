Photos: See the Recently Arrived Winnie the Pooh Collection at Disneyland Resort’s World of Disney

From shirts to bags to footwear, there’s plenty of new offerings featuring Pooh, Tigger and the gang.

A sizable new Winnie the Pooh collection has manifested at the Hundred Acre Wood - oh, whoops, scratch that, it’s manifested at World of Disney at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney.

From t-shirts to sweatshirts to button downs, there are plenty of shirt options for both adults and kids, with a variety of different characters upon them (that Piglet Pocket T is pretty great).

 

There are a few different bags, including two different Loungefly styles.

And there are three different baseball caps - one for Tigger and two for Pooh (well, he is the titular character).

And there’s also several footwear options, from crocs to slippers.

And last but not least, both Pooh and Tigger get their own Disneyland logo t-shirts.

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart