Photos: See the Recently Arrived Winnie the Pooh Collection at Disneyland Resort’s World of Disney
A sizable new Winnie the Pooh collection has manifested at the Hundred Acre Wood - oh, whoops, scratch that, it’s manifested at World of Disney at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney.
From t-shirts to sweatshirts to button downs, there are plenty of shirt options for both adults and kids, with a variety of different characters upon them (that Piglet Pocket T is pretty great).
There are a few different bags, including two different Loungefly styles.
And there are three different baseball caps - one for Tigger and two for Pooh (well, he is the titular character).
And there’s also several footwear options, from crocs to slippers.
And last but not least, both Pooh and Tigger get their own Disneyland logo t-shirts.
More From Disneyland Resort:
- Celebrate 70 Years of a Classic Disneyland Attraction with Commemorative Personalized Driver's License
- Top 5 Most Important Planning Decisions to Make Before Your Disneyland Trip
- Temporary Earl of Sandwich and Earl of Sandwich Tavern Set to Close This Summer at Downtown Disney
- Photos/Video: Disneyland's Autopia Closes After Car Derails