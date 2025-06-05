Photos: See the Recently Arrived Winnie the Pooh Collection at Disneyland Resort’s World of Disney

From shirts to bags to footwear, there’s plenty of new offerings featuring Pooh, Tigger and the gang.

A sizable new Winnie the Pooh collection has manifested at the Hundred Acre Wood - oh, whoops, scratch that, it’s manifested at World of Disney at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney.

From t-shirts to sweatshirts to button downs, there are plenty of shirt options for both adults and kids, with a variety of different characters upon them (that Piglet Pocket T is pretty great).

There are a few different bags, including two different Loungefly styles.

And there are three different baseball caps - one for Tigger and two for Pooh (well, he is the titular character).

And there’s also several footwear options, from crocs to slippers.

And last but not least, both Pooh and Tigger get their own Disneyland logo t-shirts.

