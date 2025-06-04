Photos/Video: Disneyland's Autopia Closes After Car Derails

The attraction derailed during the "off-road" section near Matterhorn.
The popular Autopia attraction at Disneyland experienced a minor accident earlier today when one of the gas-power cars derailed from the track.

  • Earlier today, Disneyland’s Autopia experienced an extended closure after one of the ride’s vehicles derailed.
  • The attraction, which gives guests of all ages the thrill of driving a car, runs along a guide rail to prevent the cars from traveling outside the attraction’s ride path.
  • While uncommon, an Autopia vehicle will occasionally jump the low-to-the-ground guide rail, meaning this isn’t a major concern for the safety of park guests.
  • However, Disneyland was quick to close the attraction as they returned the vehicle to its correct position.
  • The derailment occurred during the “off-road" section of the attraction near Matterhorn Bobsleds, making the incident visible to guests.

  • While visiting the park, Laughing Place was able to watch the evacuation procedures for the attraction, which you can check out below.

  • The opening day attraction has been a staple of Tomorrowland since 1955.
  • While the thrill of transportation has never waned through the past 70 years, the future of cars has.
  • As Disneyland continues to evolve its attraction lineup, Autopia will be getting a major upgrade over the next year-and-a-half with fully electric vehicles.
  • We reported on the upgrade back in April, which should be fully complete by Fall of 2026.

