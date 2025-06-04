Photos/Video: Disneyland's Autopia Closes After Car Derails

The attraction derailed during the "off-road" section near Matterhorn.

The popular Autopia attraction at Disneyland experienced a minor accident earlier today when one of the gas-power cars derailed from the track.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Disneyland’s Autopia experienced an extended closure after one of the ride’s vehicles derailed.

The attraction, which gives guests of all ages the thrill of driving a car, runs along a guide rail to prevent the cars from traveling outside the attraction’s ride path.

While uncommon, an Autopia vehicle will occasionally jump the low-to-the-ground guide rail, meaning this isn’t a major concern for the safety of park guests.

However, Disneyland was quick to close the attraction as they returned the vehicle to its correct position.

The derailment occurred during the “off-road" section of the attraction near Matterhorn Bobsleds

While visiting the park, Laughing Place was able to watch the evacuation procedures for the attraction, which you can check out below.

Autopia of Tomorrow:

The opening day attraction has been a staple of Tomorrowland since 1955.

While the thrill of transportation has never waned through the past 70 years, the future of cars has.

As Disneyland continues to evolve its attraction lineup, Autopia will be getting a major upgrade over the next year-and-a-half with fully electric vehicles.

