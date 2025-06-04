“Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” Campaign Inspires Little Ones Worldwide to Imagine and Explore
ESPN and Disney Jr. have collaborated to launch an innovative initiative that offers sports grants specifically designed for preschoolers from low-income families.
Disney has launched the global initiative "Disney Jr. Let’s Play!" to inspire preschoolers to engage in play through its beloved characters and stories.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has launched “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!," a global campaign designed to inspire preschoolers to enjoy play through beloved Disney Jr. characters and stories.
- The initiative features original content, consumer products, music, live events, and community engagements, all aimed at providing meaningful activities rooted in Disney Jr.’s imaginative storytelling.
- Announced on Good Morning America, this campaign highlights Disney’s commitment to spreading joy among children, families, and communities, with additional segments of Disney Jr. Let’s Play x GMA planned for the summer.
Take Back Sports Initiative:
- A new partnership has been announced between ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative, Disney Jr., and the nonprofit Every Kid Sports.
- This collaboration aims to provide sports grants to financially struggling families with preschool-aged children.
- Through the Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass, these grants will cover registration fees for eligible applicants, focusing on preschoolers participating in sports for the first time.
- More details on registration will be shared later.
Activities:
- Throughout the year, the campaign will include various community-focused initiatives, along with additional planned activities:
- A roller-skating experience themed around Disney Jr. is being offered by Disney Music Group at more than 400 roller rinks nationwide.
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party is set to take place at Disney California Adventure Park and the Downtown Disney District later this summer.The highly praised concert tour, Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!, is currently in the midst of its international performances.
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play! features YouTube shorts that focus on preschool routines, promoting both playfulness and joy.
The Goal:
- Disney seeks to enhance learning through play by integrating educational elements that appeal to children. By using familiar characters, the initiative aims to make learning enjoyable, improving retention and comprehension.
- A key objective of Disney's initiative is likely to strengthen brand loyalty among children and parents.
- By associating play and education with beloved characters, Disney fosters deeper emotional connections to its brand from an early age.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “At Disney Jr., play is more than a pastime — it’s a key part of how we tell stories, spark imaginations and help kids make sense of the world,. Our characters aren’t just beloved favorites, they’re friends who inspire movement, creativity and joy. With ‘Disney Jr. Let’s Play!,’ we’re inviting families to take that playful spirit beyond the screen and into everyday life."
More on Disney Jr:
