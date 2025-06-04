Irwin Adventures: Robert and Bindi Celebrate Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Festivities
You know Robert and Bindi Irwin had to ride Jungle Cruise.
Robert and Bindi Irwin recently enjoyed a fun day at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration is currently in full swing, making it a great time to visit the magic of The Happiest Place on Earth.
- Recently, Bindi and Robert Irwin were among the guests enjoying the festivities at Disneyland.
- Disney Parks shared on their X page the conservationist and actress Bindi, along with her brother Robert, made a visit to the park.
- Given their shared passion for wildlife, nature, and adventure, it was only fitting that they took a ride on the renowned Jungle Cruise.
- Disney parks shared on their X page a photo with the caption, “Of course, when the Irwins visit @Disneyland, they go on Jungle Cruise."
- While exploring Adventureland, Robert Irwin also took a moment to unwind in New Orleans Square.
- A photo posted on his personal Instagram shows him posing on the balcony.
About Bindi Irwin:
- Bindi Irwin is a well-known Australian television personality, conservationist, and actress, best recognized as the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter.
- She serves as CEO of Australia Zoo, a role she inherited from her father.
- Bindi has committed her life to wildlife conservation and education, appearing in shows like The Crocodile Hunter, hosting Bindi: The Jungle Girl, and Crikey! It's the Irwins.
- She also gained fame as the champion of Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars.
About Robert Irwin:
- Robert Irwin, born on December 1, 2003, is a passionate wildlife conservationist at Australia Zoo.
- He aims to inspire others through his work as a nature photographer and television presenter while managing the non-profit organization Wildlife Warriors.
- Living at the zoo with his family, Robert enjoys engaging visitors during daily crocodile demonstrations at the Crocoseum, sharing his expertise on these remarkable reptiles.
- His environmental advocacy takes him worldwide, connecting with global conservation initiatives, embarking on photography expeditions, and developing new shows to promote his conservation message.
More On Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:
- Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of "Lady and the Tramp" with New Products from Disney Store
- Photos: Disney California Adventure Hosts Magic Key 70th Kick-Off Event with Photo Ops and Paint the Night Poster Giveaway
- Photos: Disney Storyland Boutique Gets a Retro Makeover for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com