Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of "Lady and the Tramp" with New Products from Disney Store
"Every day could be an adventure."
As Disney’s Lady and the Tramp approaches its 70th anniversary later this month, Disney Store is celebrating the milestone with new commemorative merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s classic animated film Lady and the Tramp celebrates 70 years since its release on June 22nd.
- The film, which boasts Disney’s iconic spaghetti scene, has been beloved by families since 1955 for its adorable animated animals and unforgettable music, specifically “Bella Notte."
- The film even went on to have its own live-action remake, which was released on Disney+ in 2019.
- Disney Store is ready to celebrate the anniversary with some freshly released PAW-some anniversary merchandise.
- While we recently reported the release of special Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush for the anniversary, even more clothing, accessories, and collectibles have arrived online.
- Let’s take a look!
Lady and the Tramp Dress for Women – Disney Parks Dress Shop ($128)
Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary MagicBand+ – Limited Release ($54.99)
Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release ($29.99)
Lady and the Tramp Baseball Cap for Adults – 70th Anniversary ($29.99)
Lady Squishmallows Plush – Lady and the Tramp – 14'' ($24.99)
Tramp Squishmallows Plush – Lady and the Tramp – 14'' ($24.99)
Lady and the Tramp ''Bella Notte'' Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS ($72)
Lady and the Tramp ''Bella Notte'' Button Down Shirt for Women by RSVLTS ($72)
70th Anniversaries Everywhere:
- Disneyland Resort is also celebrating its 70th anniversary!
- The “Celebrate Happy" festivities kicked off earlier this month, bringing in special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, entertainment, and more.
