A+ For Effort! Disney Store Brings Out First Selection of Back to School Accessories Featuring Princesses, Heroes and More
The school year might just have ended, but being studious is always in fashion! Disney Store is looking toward the fall 2025 semester with the first arrival of accessories in their Back to School collection.
What’s Happening:
- I know, I know, the school year just ended, graduations have taken place and everyone is all in on summer fun and vacations…but over a Disney Store the tone is just a bit different. It's already time for Back to School!
- Yes, you read that right, Disney Store is here to assist those who like to get a jump start on everything or simply can’t wait for the 2025-2026 school year to kick off.
- To be fair, this isn’t a full blown Back to School collection, but if you’re in the market for backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles, and stationery kits, you’re going to love everything here. All items are available separately, but the same lineup of characters and films are featured on the daily essentials.
Lightning McQueen Lunch Box - Cars
- As with previous years, the assortment includes:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Disney Princesses
- Moana 2
- The Little Mermaid
- Frozen
- Toy Story
- Cars
- Stitch
- Spider-Man
- Select Back to School accessories are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$44.99.
Backpacks:
Minnie Mouse Collegiate Backpack
Lightning McQueen Backpack - Cars
Stitch Backpack - Lilo & Stitch
Spider-Man Backpack and Plush Set
Lunchboxes:
Mickey Mouse Letters Lunch Box
Minnie Mouse Collegiate Lunch Box
Ariel Lunch Box - The Little Mermaid
Stitch Lunch Box - Lilo & Stitch
Water Bottles:
Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Disney Princess Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Ariel Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw - The Little Mermaid
Moana and Simea Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw - Moana 2
Frozen Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Toy Story Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Lightning McQueen Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw - Cars
Stitch Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw -;Lilo & Stitch
Spider-Man Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw
Stationery Kits:
Disney Princess Zip-Up Stationery Kit
Lightning McQueen Zip-Up Stationery Kit - Cars
Spider-Man Zip-Up Stationery Kit
