Disney, Pixar, "Fantastic Four," and "The Simpsons" Themed LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store

From Luxo Jr. to Krusty Burger, this latest drop has something for every Disney fan.

We’re always excited when Disney franchises get the LEGO treatment, and even more delighted when those colorful sets pop up at Disney Store! Today nine recently debuted sets have made their way from LEGO to Disney Store giving fans even more ways to scoop up their favorites.

Whether you’re a fan of Disney Princesses, Marvel characters, Pixar films, or The Simpsons there’s a LEGO set for you to add to your collection!

there’s a LEGO set for you to add to your collection! Earlier this year, LEGO previewed their latest additions to their Disney lineup that offers a variety of challenges for LEGO builders of all ages. Among the recent reveals were: Pixar’s Luxo Jr. Lamp 101 Dalmatians Puppy The Simpsons : Krusty Burger



LEGO Icons The Simpsons: Krusty Burger 10352

Now these sets and more have made their way to Disney Store! Along with the previously mentioned drops, fans can shop a Disney Princess Castle set, Moana 2 set featuring Maui and the Kakamora Barge, and Lucky and Penny from 101 Dalmatians.

LEGO Princess Castle & Royal Pets 43267

Another exciting set is the Marvel Fantastic Four Vs. Galactus Construction Figure themed to the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

LEGO Fantastic Four Vs. Galactus Construction Figure 76316 - The Fantastic 4: First Steps

There’s even a Cars Duplo set designed for the youngest LEGO fans. Kids ages 2 and up can drive Lightning McQueen to Doc’s Garage for a tune up before his next big race!

LEGO DUPLO McQueen's Visit to Doc's Garage 10456 - Cars

New LEGO sets are available now at Disney Store

LEGO Ideas Disney•Pixar: Luxo Jr. 21357

LEGO 101 Dalmatians Puppy 43269

LEGO Lucky & Penny 101 Dalmatians Puppies 43271

LEGO Kakamora Barge 43258 - Moana 2

LEGO Angel 43257 - Lilo & Stitch

