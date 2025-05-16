LEGO's Springfield Expands with The Simpsons: Krusty Burger Set

LEGO’s Springfield universe gets a little bigger on June 4th with the release of the new Krusty Burger set!

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger

Following the successful launches of The Simpsons Simpsons fans can soon add Krusty Burger to their miniature Springfield!

fans can soon add Krusty Burger to their miniature Springfield! Scheduled for release on June 4th, LEGO Insiders can take part in an Early Access pre-order

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO set comes with minifigures of Homer, Bart, Lisa, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, Squeaky Voiced Teen, and Officer Lou.

Accessories include the Krusty Burger pole sign and a replica of Homer’s clown car.

The roof can lift off to reveal detailed interior spaces, including a kitchen, dining area, and restroom

With the roof off, the model can open up to show off some of the details, including an ice cream machine, deep fryer and Buzz Cola dispenser; a 7-seat dining area with a condiment station, ball pit, counter with cash registers and an overhead menu; and a restroom with a toilet, sink, broken mirror and hand dryer.

This 1,635-piece construction set measures over 9 in. (23 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (20 cm) deep

The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO set is compatible with the LEGO Builder app, which offers 3D building instructions.

The retail price for The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO set is $209.99.

Click here

This set could also join the lineup of LEGO sets available at Disney Store

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)