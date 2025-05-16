LEGO's Springfield Expands with The Simpsons: Krusty Burger Set
LEGO Insiders Pre-Order Includes Simpsons Living Room Gift with Purchase
LEGO’s Springfield universe gets a little bigger on June 4th with the release of the new Krusty Burger set!
The Simpsons: Krusty Burger
- Following the successful launches of The Simpsons House and Kwik-E-Mart, Simpsons fans can soon add Krusty Burger to their miniature Springfield!
- Scheduled for release on June 4th, LEGO Insiders can take part in an Early Access pre-order from June 1st through 3rd, which comes with an exclusive The Simpsons Living Room set.
- The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO set comes with minifigures of Homer, Bart, Lisa, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, Squeaky Voiced Teen, and Officer Lou.
- Accessories include the Krusty Burger pole sign and a replica of Homer’s clown car.
- The roof can lift off to reveal detailed interior spaces, including a kitchen, dining area, and restroom
- With the roof off, the model can open up to show off some of the details, including an ice cream machine, deep fryer and Buzz Cola dispenser; a 7-seat dining area with a condiment station, ball pit, counter with cash registers and an overhead menu; and a restroom with a toilet, sink, broken mirror and hand dryer.
- This 1,635-piece construction set measures over 9 in. (23 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and 7.5 in. (20 cm) deep
- The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO set is compatible with the LEGO Builder app, which offers 3D building instructions.
- The retail price for The Simpsons: Krusty Burger LEGO set is $209.99.
- Click here to bring your Krusty Burger set home from LEGO’s online store.
- This set could also join the lineup of LEGO sets available at Disney Store.
