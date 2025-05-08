New LEGO Set Sure to Hop Into Hearts of Pixar Fans Now Available for Pre-Order Ahead of June Release
I already ordered mine, I don't know what you're waiting for.
LEGO and Pixar fans can now preorder a set that feels tailor-made just for them, with the LEGO Ideas model of Luxo Jr.
What’s Happening:
- A new set from LEGO that fans of Pixar Animation Studios will gush over is now available for preorder on the official LEGO website.
- The new set will allow fans to build and recreate the endearing, playful character from the first computer animated film ever to be nominated for an Academy Award (Luxo Jr.) with this collectible LEGO Ideas ǀ Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. building set for adults (21357).
- The buildable display model, which makes fantastic home office decor, is fully articulated to recreate the character’s bouncing, hopping and rotating movements.
- The construction set also includes a buildable Pixar ball that opens up to reveal hidden easter eggs referencing popular films from Pixar Animation Studios - Up, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story and Finding Nemo.
- This brick-built movie memorabilia makes a nostalgic gift for any fans who have marveled at how Pixar Animation Studios brings human movements and emotions to inanimate objects.
- You can even display Luxo Jr. standing on the ball as if deflating it, just like in the 1986 short film. Find building instructions in the box and on the LEGO Builder app to assist you on your creative journey.
- You can preorder the set now over at LEGO’s official website, ahead of its arrival on shelves after June 1st, 2025.