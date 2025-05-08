Celebrate the Adorable Pups of “101 Dalmatians” with a New Building Set from LEGO
The set will allow fans to build their favorite Dalmatian from the film or customize their own design.
LEGO is set to release a new adorable 101 Dalmatians inspired building set, perfect for Disney dog lovers.
What’s Happening:
- LEGO is introducing a new building set themed to the classic Disney Animation film 101 Dalmatians.
- The 101 Dalmatians Puppy building set is an adorable way to celebrate your love for the Disney film.
- With a highly poseable and customizable set of pieces, 1722 to be exact, the new set will allow adults to build one of the charming pups from the film.
- This includes Patch, Penny, Rolly, Pepper, Lucky or Freckles.
- With all the interchangeable pieces, fans can also create their own custom dalmatian.
- The set allows builders to turn the puppy’s head, raise their tail, and choose whether you want them to stand, sit, bow, or lay down.
- The pup will stand over 8.5 inches tall when completed.
- The 101 Dalmatians Puppy set doesn’t release until June 1st, but it is available for pre-order now on LEGO’s website here.
- The set runs for $149.99.
