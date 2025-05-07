Movie Theaters Prepare for Disney’s Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” with New Popcorn Buckets, Sippers, and Merchandise

Lilo & Stitch is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 23rd.

This month, the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch is hitting theaters, and with it arrives exciting popcorn buckets, sippers and merchandise coming to several movie theater chains.

Disney is prepping to invite fans back into the alien-infested universe of Lilo & Stitch. The live-action remake of the hit 2003 original film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch. The well-meaning menace has become a fan-favorite Disney character since the original film’s release, spawning tons of merchandise and several Disney Parks attractions. As we head towards the film’s May 23rd release, several movie theater chains have announced exciting merchandise offerings celebrating Experiment 626. Let’s take a look!

Cinemark Theatres

Announced on X, the theater chain is releasing several sippers popcorn buckets and accessories for the movie, including:

Sitch Bag Clip & 130 oz Popcorn Tin ($16.50) – Includes popcorn and free same day refills.

Lilo & Stitch 16 oz Souvenir Cup ($16.50) – Includes drink

Stitch 32 oz Cup ($21.50) – Includes medium drink or ICEE on the side

Stitch 85 oz Popcorn Tub with Plush ($29.95) – Includes XL popcorn.

Stitch Hooded Blanket ($24.95)

Stitch Headband ($7.95)

Regal

Showcased in the featured image, Regal teased their new Stitch popcorn bucket, but that’s not all the theater chain is offering up for Lilo & Stitch fans.

Fans who check out the live-action film at Regal will also have the ability to pick up the Lilo & Stitch Mayhem Collectible Drink Container. The sipper features a full body replica of Stitch.

The Surfin’ Combo raises the tide on snacking like a king (yes, I’m referring to Elvis). The trio of collectibles includes a popcorn tin, cup with dome lid, and Stitch ears to create a cute and fluffy combo.

Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left out of delicious snacks. The Island Combo includes one large popcorn, two medium fountain drinks, and two candies, perfect for sharing with your loved ones.

A new limited-edition Dippin’ Dots flavor is also headed to Regal. Inspired by the film’s setting, the Hawaiian Crumble flavor features a combination of pineapple ice and coconut ice cream with cake crumbles.

Fans trying to get the most immersive movie going experience with the Feel It In 4DX Fan Event showings will receive a complimentary Stitch Phone Buddy.

Lilo & Stitch hits theaters on May 23rd.

