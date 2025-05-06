“Lilo & Stitch” Showings at the El Capitan Theatre Go On Sale With a Fan Event and Various Collectible Packages Available

Stitch will appear on stage before screenings once screenings begin May 22.

Tickets are now on sale for Lilo & Stitch at the El Capitan Theatre, including a Fan Event screening and multiple options that include various collectibles for the film.

With tickets now on sale for Lilo & Stitch, Disney have revealed details for the live-action remake's many options and offerings at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Stitch himself will make an appearance on stage before each showing of the film.

On the film’s official opening day – Friday, May, 23 – a special Fan Event screening will be held at 7:00pm. There are three different ticket options for the Fan Event, which offer different levels of accompanying collectibles. Big Kahuna Pack ( $128.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat, Priority Entry, Stitch Pillow, Stitch Headband, Diecut Vinyl, Collectible Popcorn Tin with popcorn, Fountain Drink, and Credential



Ride the Wave Pack ($78.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat, Stitch Pillow, Collectible Popcorn Tin with Popcorn Fountain Drink, and Credential

General Ticket ($33.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat and Credential

Per usual, the first showings of Lilo & Stitch will actually begin a day earlier, via preview screenings, and all those who attend the Thursday, May 22 shows at the El Capitan will receive a Limited Edition Lilo & Stitch Litograph (while supplies last).

In addition, while not available during the Fan Event, those attending other showings of Lilo & Stitch can purchase the special offer Fun in the Sun Bundle, while supplies last.

Fun in the Sun Bundle ($68 per ticket): Includes 1 Reserved Ticket, 1 Beach Bag, 1 Beach Ball, 1 Bucket Hat and 1 Beach Towel (Not Available for Fan Event). Check in at box office before your showtime for your items.

Tickets for all showings are now available at ElCapitanTheatre.com

