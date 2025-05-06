“Lilo & Stitch” Showings at the El Capitan Theatre Go On Sale With a Fan Event and Various Collectible Packages Available
Stitch will appear on stage before screenings once screenings begin May 22.
Tickets are now on sale for Lilo & Stitch at the El Capitan Theatre, including a Fan Event screening and multiple options that include various collectibles for the film.
What’s Happening:
- With tickets now on sale for Lilo & Stitch, Disney have revealed details for the live-action remake’s many options and offerings at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- Stitch himself will make an appearance on stage before each showing of the film.
- On the film’s official opening day – Friday, May, 23 – a special Fan Event screening will be held at 7:00pm. There are three different ticket options for the Fan Event, which offer different levels of accompanying collectibles.
- Big Kahuna Pack ( $128.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat, Priority Entry, Stitch Pillow, Stitch Headband, Diecut Vinyl, Collectible Popcorn Tin with popcorn, Fountain Drink, and Credential
- Ride the Wave Pack ($78.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat, Stitch Pillow, Collectible Popcorn Tin with Popcorn Fountain Drink, and Credential
- General Ticket ($33.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat and Credential
- Per usual, the first showings of Lilo & Sitch will actually begin a day earlier, via preview screenings, and all those who attend the Thursday, May 22 shows at the El Capitan will receive a Limited Edition Lilo & Stitch Litograph (while supplies last).
- In addition, while not available during the Fan Event, those attending other showings of Lilo & Stitch can purchase the special offer Fun in the Sun Bundle, while supplies last.
- Fun in the Sun Bundle ($68 per ticket): Includes 1 Reserved Ticket, 1 Beach Bag, 1 Beach Ball, 1 Bucket Hat and 1 Beach Towel (Not Available for Fan Event). Check in at box office before your showtime for your items.
- Tickets for all showings are now available at ElCapitanTheatre.com.
