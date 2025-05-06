“Lilo & Stitch” Showings at the El Capitan Theatre Go On Sale With a Fan Event and Various Collectible Packages Available

Stitch will appear on stage before screenings once screenings begin May 22.

Tickets are now on sale for Lilo & Stitch at the El Capitan Theatre, including a Fan Event screening and multiple options that include various collectibles for the film.

What’s Happening:

  • With tickets now on sale for Lilo & Stitch, Disney have revealed details for the live-action remake’s many options and offerings at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
  • Stitch himself will make an appearance on stage before each showing of the film.
  • On the film’s official opening day – Friday, May, 23 – a special Fan Event screening will be held at 7:00pm. There are three different ticket options for the Fan Event, which offer different levels of accompanying collectibles.
    • Big Kahuna Pack ( $128.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat, Priority Entry, Stitch Pillow, Stitch Headband, Diecut Vinyl, Collectible Popcorn Tin with popcorn, Fountain Drink, and Credential

  • Ride the Wave Pack ($78.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat, Stitch Pillow, Collectible Popcorn Tin with Popcorn Fountain Drink, and Credential

  • General Ticket ($33.00 per ticket): Includes Reserved Seat and Credential

  • Per usual, the first showings of Lilo & Sitch will actually begin a day earlier, via preview screenings, and all those who attend the Thursday, May 22 shows at the El Capitan will receive a Limited Edition Lilo & Stitch Litograph (while supplies last).
  • In addition, while not available during the Fan Event, those attending other showings of Lilo & Stitch can purchase the special offer Fun in the Sun Bundle, while supplies last.

  • Fun in the Sun Bundle ($68 per ticket): Includes 1 Reserved Ticket, 1 Beach Bag, 1 Beach Ball, 1 Bucket Hat and 1 Beach Towel (Not Available for Fan Event). Check in at box office before your showtime for your items.

 

More on Lilo & Stitch:

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman