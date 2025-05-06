Advance Tickets for “Lilo & Stitch” On Sale Now, Alongside the Release of New Posters
The cast includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, and Hannah Waddingham, among others.
Advance tickets for the live-action adaptation of Disney's cherished 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch, are now on sale. Along with this announcement, new posters have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Advance tickets for the live-action adaptation of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, are now available for purchase through Fandango and other ticket outlets.
- To celebrate, check out the new posters that have just been released.
- The film is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on May 23, showcasing in formats such as Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, and other premium screens.
About the Live Action Lilo & Stitch:
- Lilo & Stitch is a touching and comedic story that centers on a lonely girl from Hawaii and the alien fugitive who plays a crucial role in mending her broken family.
- Directed by the talented Dean Fleischer Camp, the film boasts a screenplay written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.
- The cast features a range of impressive actors, including Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with Maia Kealoha making her first appearance on screen.
- The production is spearheaded by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, while executive producers Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher also play significant roles in bringing this project to life.
More On Lilo & Stitch:
