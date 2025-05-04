Stitch Captures the Hearts of the Internet as "Lilo & Stitch" Marketing Blitz Ramps Up

We'd wait an hour in that line to have him scan our ticket!

The marketing blitz is ramping up for the arrival of Lilo & Stitch in theaters later this month, and as part of the fun Stitch himself has made an appearance at a theater that is quickly capturing the hearts of everyone.

What’s Happening:

Fans can’t get enough of the loveable abomination, Experiment 626 (AKA Stitch), since the original animated classic came out back in 2002.

Now, as the live-action adaptation of that film is getting ready to be released in theaters everywhere later this month, the marketing blitz continues.

As part of the fun, Stitch himself has appeared at a movie theater doing various jobs around the cinema. Well, kind of. In one viral clip, Stitch can be seen popping out of a popcorn bucket and surprising moviegoers at a concession stand.

Stitch surprises moviegoers by bursting out of a popcorn bucket to promote the new ‘LILO & STITCH’ movie.



In theaters on May 23 pic.twitter.com/1FE7lo4WLa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 3, 2025

In another clip, we can see Stitch driving around the theater in a small car, laughing maniacally while doing so.

Stitch driving a car around a movie theater to promote the live-action Lilo & Stitch is top-tier marketing. 😂



🎥: experientialsupplyco / Instagram pic.twitter.com/0dpZNjlXSK — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) May 3, 2025

And lastly, in what might be the most productive use of his time, Stitch was also seen helping out at the theater and scanning everyone’s admission tickets.

Fans have been waiting for more content from the film since everyone got a first look at the fan-favorite genetic abomination - now in live-action form! - when he was revealed at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. Whether it be through a new trailer, clips, or stunts like this one where Stitch himself is appearing at a theater.

Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.