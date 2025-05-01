Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces Another Stitch-Themed Brew to Their Ohana
A new Stitch-themed coffee is now available from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company.
Just in time for the theatrical release of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Joffrey’s Coffee is introducing another new brew featuring everyone’s favorite Experiment 626, Stitch!
What’s Happening:
- Say Aloha to your new favorite flavored coffee, the Ohana Blend, featuring the beloved Stitch from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch!
- Joffrey’s Roastmaster partnered with a mad scientist to create another brew featuring our favorite experiment, following the Stitch Coconut Craze released in October last year.
- This medium-roasted flavored coffee will bring the flavor of the Hawaiian Islands to your mug with flavor notes of pineapple and sweet coconut crème.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself (in both ground and whole bean coffee varieties) from Joffrey’s website for $13.99, as well as at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following three new Star Wars blends, Snow White Just One Bite Brew, Daisy Duck Lovely Lavender, Minnie and Daisy Galentine’s Brew, and more.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
