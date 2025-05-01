Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces Another Stitch-Themed Brew to Their Ohana

A new Stitch-themed coffee is now available from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Just in time for the theatrical release of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, Joffrey’s Coffee is introducing another new brew featuring everyone’s favorite Experiment 626, Stitch!

What’s Happening:

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com