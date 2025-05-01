“What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” Receives a Brass Ring Award at This Year's IAAPA Honors

The Brass Ring Awards celebrate excellence within the global attractions industry, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovations.

What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along has received a Brass Ring Award at this year's IAAPA Honors.

What’s Happening:

  • What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along has been awarded a Brass Ring Award at this year's IAAPA Honors.
  • The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) presents the esteemed Brass Ring Awards, which set a standard for acknowledging exceptional creativity in theme parks around the globe.

  • This year, Disney's sing-along received the award for “Most Creative Winter Holiday Production."

  • Exclusively featured during Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along brings to life The Nightmare Before Christmas in a uniquely festive yet eerie manner.
  • This 20-minute experience encourages guests to join in singing the film's iconic soundtrack while larger-than-life characters from the story enliven the stage with a blend of holiday spirit and haunting charm.
  • If you have never seen the show before check out our video below.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
