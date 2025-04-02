Joffrey's Coffee Introduces Three New Star Wars Coffee Blends Inspired by BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2

These ARE the coffee blends you are looking for.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Vacation Club’s official coffee, has shared a new collection of Star Wars inspired coffees honoring some of the movie series’ iconic droids.

Joffrey’s Coffee has unveiled three new Star Wars-inspired coffee blends celebrating the iconic droids of the film series.

Featuring medium roasts inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8, the new coffees are a continuation of the long term partnership between Joffrey’s Coffee and Disney.

R2-D2 and C-3PO have been fan favorite characters since Star Wars' debut with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. BB-8 joined the series in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and quickly won the hearts of fans over.

Each bag costs $13.99 and can be purchased in ground or whole bean varieties. All varieties are naturally and artificially flavored.

Let’s take a look at each new blend!

Flavor notes of chocolate and coconut.

Flavor notes of vanilla custard and caramel.

Flavor notes of cream and hazelnut.

This is just a sip of the incredible Star Wars themed offerings from Joffrey’s Coffee. You can find their full lineup of coffees here

The coffee blends are currently available online, but we expect to see them show up at shop locations at Walt Disney World like the Snow White inspired Just One Bite Brew

inspired These coffee blends are the perfect way to start your day before you head off on any intergalactic adventures at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

For those looking to headout on their own Star Wars saga, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

