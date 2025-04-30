New Stitch Inspired Squishmallows in Honor of the New Live Action Film

Make sure to catch “Lilo & Stitch” in theaters starting May 23, 2025.

In honor of the release of the live-action film Lilo & Stitch, Jazwares has launched a new collection of Squishmallows featuring Lilo and Stitch, as well as pet beds designed with Stitch themes.

What’s Happening:

On May 23, the beloved blue alien famous for his mischievous behavior will be making his comeback to Earth.

More than twenty years after the original animated classic won the hearts of audiences, fans can eagerly anticipate the new live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch .

. In honor of this thrilling release, Jazwares has unveiled a new collection of Lilo & Stitch Squishmallows and Stitch-themed pet beds.

Squishmallows and Stitch-themed pet beds. These charming plush toys and cozy pet beds, embodying the playful spirit of Stitch, are must-have collectibles for fans and their furry best friends.

Designed for children aged three and older, the Lilo & Stitch Squishmallows are currently available through online platforms and major retailers.

Additionally, a new pet bed will be introduced at Pet Supplies Plus in June, offered in small (20"), medium (24"), and large (30") sizes.

Squishmallows:

Squishmallows Stitch Summer 2-Pack

Disney 8" Stitch Holding Frog

Disney 12" Wood Carved Stitch

Disney 8" Stitch Wearing Lei

8" Squishmallows Stitch Holding Snow Cone (Available at specialty retailers and drug stores)

8" Disney Val25 - Stitch Kisses (Available at CVS & Walmart)

