New Stitch Inspired Squishmallows in Honor of the New Live Action Film
Make sure to catch “Lilo & Stitch” in theaters starting May 23, 2025.
In honor of the release of the live-action film Lilo & Stitch, Jazwares has launched a new collection of Squishmallows featuring Lilo and Stitch, as well as pet beds designed with Stitch themes.
What’s Happening:
- On May 23, the beloved blue alien famous for his mischievous behavior will be making his comeback to Earth.
- More than twenty years after the original animated classic won the hearts of audiences, fans can eagerly anticipate the new live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.
- In honor of this thrilling release, Jazwares has unveiled a new collection of Lilo & Stitch Squishmallows and Stitch-themed pet beds.
- These charming plush toys and cozy pet beds, embodying the playful spirit of Stitch, are must-have collectibles for fans and their furry best friends.
- Designed for children aged three and older, the Lilo & Stitch Squishmallows are currently available through online platforms and major retailers.
- Additionally, a new pet bed will be introduced at Pet Supplies Plus in June, offered in small (20"), medium (24"), and large (30") sizes.
Squishmallows:
Squishmallows Stitch Summer 2-Pack
8" Squishmallows Stitch Holding Snow Cone (Available at specialty retailers and drug stores)
8" Disney Val25 - Stitch Kisses (Available at CVS & Walmart)
