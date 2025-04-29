Limited Edition Pirates of the Caribbean Mystery Pin Blind Pack Available Now at Disney Store

This is limited edition and stock is running low so act fast.

Explore the exclusive pin puzzle set at Disney Store, showcasing a beautifully illustrated design of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

What’s Available:

Discover the enchanting world of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean with this limited-edition pin puzzle, now available at Disney Store.

Each blind pack includes one randomly selected cloisonné pin from a total of 12 unique designs, along with an additional mystery chase pin.

Designed exclusively for Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The pins showcase beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck alongside iconic elements from the attraction, all of which come together to create an illustrated layout of the ride.

Each pin is crafted with laser print elements and a nickel finish, complete with Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamps and Mickey icon pin backs.

Packaged in special Disney Pins 25 Limited Edition boxes these pins are compatible with other Disney Attraction Map Puzzles Mystery Pin Sets, sold separately.

Note that specific designs cannot be requested, and all sales are final, with no refunds, exchanges, or returns available for this item.

Pirates of the Caribbean Mystery Pin Blind Pack

