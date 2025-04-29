Lightning McQueen Jacket Now Available at Disney Store Ka-chow

Can't go wrong with this stylish jacket.

Embrace a trendsetting look with this stylish zippered jacket featuring a collar adorned with striking Lightning McQueen artwork and embroidered sponsor patches, now available at Disney Store.

What's Available:

This lightweight woven jacket showcases Lightning McQueen's iconic screen art and logo on the back, complemented by the embroidered Rust-eze logo on the chest.

Additional embroidered patches, including the Piston Cup logo on the left sleeve and Octane Gain, Clutch+Aid, and Nitroade on the right sleeve, enhance its dynamic appeal.

With a full zip front, long sleeves featuring button cuffs, an elastic hem, and a lined interior, this jacket is inspired by the beloved Disney and Pixar's Cars films, making it a perfect choice for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Lightning McQueen Jacket for Men

