Lightning McQueen Jacket Now Available at Disney Store Ka-chow

Can't go wrong with this stylish jacket.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Embrace a trendsetting look with this stylish zippered jacket featuring a collar adorned with striking Lightning McQueen artwork and embroidered sponsor patches, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Available:

  • This lightweight woven jacket showcases Lightning McQueen's iconic screen art and logo on the back, complemented by the embroidered Rust-eze logo on the chest.
  • Additional embroidered patches, including the Piston Cup logo on the left sleeve and Octane Gain, Clutch+Aid, and Nitroade on the right sleeve, enhance its dynamic appeal.
  • With a full zip front, long sleeves featuring button cuffs, an elastic hem, and a lined interior, this jacket is inspired by the beloved Disney and Pixar's Cars films, making it a perfect choice for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Lightning McQueen Jacket for Men  

More On Disney Store:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy